Elizabeth City gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Elizabeth City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 1703 Weeksville Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 1416 W Ehringhaus St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 1703 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Eagle Mart 1542 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 4.09 $ 4.69 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 4.14 $ -- $ 3.04

Crown 1013 N Road St, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.95

Speedway 1129 N Rd St, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.19

Zoom In 3313 Main St Ext, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ --

Eagle Mart 1900 N Rd St , Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.