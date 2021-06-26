Here’s the cheapest gas in Cedar City Saturday

(CEDAR CITY, UT) According to Cedar City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Phillips 66 at 93 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1744 W Royal Hunte Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.42.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 93 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Smith's 633 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.79 $ 3.32

Sinclair 650 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.28

Conoco 1155 W 200 N, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.69 $ --

Phillips 66 734 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Shell 1355 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.