This is the cheapest gas in Pekin right now
(PEKIN, IL) According to Pekin gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
Casey's at 401 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.21 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 104 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$--
$3.81
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.91
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.53
$3.83
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.37
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$--
$3.82
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.