This is the cheapest gas in Pekin right now

(PEKIN, IL) According to Pekin gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

Casey's at 401 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.21 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 104 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 401 N Main St, North Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ 3.81 $ --

Circle K 1007 W Garfield Ave, Bartonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.91 $ --

Casey's 560 S Main St, North Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Thorntons 457 S Main St, Creve Coeur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 3.19

Kroger 1405 W Garfield Ave, Bartonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ --

Casey's 325 Rusche St, Creve Coeur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ 3.82 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.