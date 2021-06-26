Walla Walla gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

(WALLA WALLA, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Walla Walla area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, PFI Mart at 2285 E Isaacs Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 102 N 2Nd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.62.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

PFI Mart 2285 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 4.15 $ 3.39

Cenex 706 W Rose St, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.98 $ 3.49

Safeway 1490 Plaza Way, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.82 $ 3.92 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.59 $ 3.92 $ 4.02 $ 3.49

Exxon 315 N 2Nd Ave, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ 3.55

Conoco 5 W Morton St, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 110 S 9Th Ave, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.