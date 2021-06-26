Sandusky gas at $2.9 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SANDUSKY, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Sandusky, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 614 Crossings Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.9 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Sunoco at 1917 E Perkins Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 614 Crossings Rd , Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.03

Meijer 4714 Milan Rd , Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.29 $ 3.53 $ 3.23

Speedway 5902 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

Mobil 310 West Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 226 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.28

Murphy USA 1105 Ramada St, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.