Wheeling gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WHEELING, WV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wheeling area offering savings of $0.37 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Rich at 3880 Noble St. Regular there was listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Kroger at 200 Mt Dechantal Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Rich 3880 Noble St, Bellaire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Smith Oil 3395 Guernsey St, Bellaire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 3871 Noble St, Bellaire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ --

Kroger 400 28Th St, Bellaire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

A+ Fuel Mart 52634 High Ridge Rd, St Clairsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.33

Clark 54568 National Rd, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.