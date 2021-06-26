Burlington gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BURLINGTON, VT) Depending on where you fill up in Burlington, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 2 Park St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 93 S Winooski Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.13.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burlington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 2 Park St, Essex Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.09 $ 3.43 $ --

Sunoco 16 Maple St, Essex Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 50 Susie Wilson Rd, Essex Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 3.07

Go-Go Gas 2 Pinecrest Dr, Essex Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 142 Pearl St, Essex Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.02 $ 3.16 $ --

Sunoco 56 Pearl St, Essex Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.