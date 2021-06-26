Burlington gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BURLINGTON, VT) Depending on where you fill up in Burlington, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 2 Park St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 93 S Winooski Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.13.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burlington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.09
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.45
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.02
$3.16
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.39
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.