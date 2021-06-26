Cullman gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(CULLMAN, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cullman area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

Pure at 3511 Us-278 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 415 2Nd Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pure 3511 Us-278, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pure 1006 2Nd Ave Nw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ --

Marathon 1608 4Th St Sw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Jet-Pep 1701 2Nd Ave Sw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ -- $ --

Pure 2100 Main Ave Sw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 1734 Cr-437, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.23 $ 3.83 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.