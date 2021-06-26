Cancel
Cullman, AL

Cullman gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

Cullman Daily
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDmki_0ag26lKO00

(CULLMAN, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cullman area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

Pure at 3511 Us-278 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 415 2Nd Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pure

3511 Us-278, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Pure

1006 2Nd Ave Nw, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$--

Marathon

1608 4Th St Sw, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Jet-Pep

1701 2Nd Ave Sw, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$--
$--

Pure

2100 Main Ave Sw, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$3.19

Exxon

1734 Cr-437, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.23
$3.83
$2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cullman Daily

Cullman, AL
ABOUT

With Cullman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

