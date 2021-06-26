Cullman gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon
(CULLMAN, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cullman area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.
Pure at 3511 Us-278 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 415 2Nd Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.23
$3.83
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.