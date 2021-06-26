Cancel
Gillette, WY

Where's the cheapest gas in Gillette?

Gillette Bulletin
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0ag26kRf00

(GILLETTE, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Gillette, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, M.G. Oil Company at 502 El Camino Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 1206 S Douglas Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.3.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.14.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

M.G. Oil Company

502 El Camino Rd, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.07
$--
$3.25

Maverik

1616 E. Hwy 14-16, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.27
$3.47
$3.25

Smith's

401 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Exxon

1907 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.69
$3.35

Loaf 'N Jug

2800 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Cenex

2063 S Garner Lake Rd, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.25
$3.40
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gillette Bulletin

ABOUT

With Gillette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

