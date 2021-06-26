Where's the cheapest gas in Gillette?

(GILLETTE, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Gillette, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, M.G. Oil Company at 502 El Camino Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 1206 S Douglas Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.3.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.14.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

M.G. Oil Company 502 El Camino Rd, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.25

Maverik 1616 E. Hwy 14-16, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.25

Smith's 401 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Exxon 1907 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.35

Loaf 'N Jug 2800 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Cenex 2063 S Garner Lake Rd, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.40 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.