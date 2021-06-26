Save up to $0.07 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hobbs

(HOBBS, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Hobbs, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 916 W Sanger St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 808 E Marland St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hobbs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 916 W Sanger St, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.19

Murphy Express 1825 W Joe Harvey Blvd, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.50 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.