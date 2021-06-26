Save up to $0.07 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hobbs
(HOBBS, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Hobbs, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 916 W Sanger St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 808 E Marland St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hobbs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.50
$3.13
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.