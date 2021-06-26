Paso Robles gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.84 per gallon

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Paso Robles, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1849 Ramada Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.33.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors 710 Creston Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.17 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.07

Valero 2340 Spring St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.28 $ 4.43 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.23 $ 4.38 $ 4.53 $ 4.25

Spirit 1637 Spring St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.30 $ 4.45 $ 4.29

7-Eleven 2331 Spring St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.33 $ 4.43 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ 4.53 $ 4.25

San Paso Truck Stop 81 Wellsona Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.29 $ 4.45 $ 4.05

Speedway Express 1244 24Th St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.