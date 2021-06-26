Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.84 per gallon

Paso Robles Dispatch
 14 days ago
(PASO ROBLES, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Paso Robles, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1849 Ramada Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.33.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors

710 Creston Rd, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.19
$4.29
$3.95
card
card$4.17
$4.31
$4.41
$4.07

Valero

2340 Spring St, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.13
$4.28
$4.43
$4.15
card
card$4.23
$4.38
$4.53
$4.25

Spirit

1637 Spring St, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.30
$4.45
$4.29

7-Eleven

2331 Spring St, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.33
$4.43
$4.15
card
card$4.23
$4.43
$4.53
$4.25

San Paso Truck Stop

81 Wellsona Rd, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.29
$4.45
$4.05

Speedway Express

1244 24Th St, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.19
card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

