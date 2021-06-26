Ceres gas at $3.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(CERES, CA) According to Ceres gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on gas.
GAS WAR & Empire Liquor at 5018 Yosemite Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 815 Kansas Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ceres area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.08 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.77
$3.97
$4.07
$3.61
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.63
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.82
$4.02
$4.22
$3.77
|card
card$3.96
$--
$--
$3.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$3.99
$4.09
$3.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$4.03
$4.23
$3.67
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.09
$4.29
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.