Ceres gas at $3.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CERES, CA) According to Ceres gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on gas.

GAS WAR & Empire Liquor at 5018 Yosemite Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 815 Kansas Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ceres area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

GAS WAR & Empire Liquor 5018 Yosemite Blvd, Empire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 3.61 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.73

Diamond Gas & Mart 3401 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.63 card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 3.69

Sinclair 1432 9Th St, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ 4.22 $ 3.77 card card $ 3.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.91

Stop and Save 2549 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.95

Diamond Gas & Mart 1200 6Th St, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 3.67 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.73

ARCO 3001 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.