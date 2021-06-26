Bonney Lake gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bonney Lake area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 9801 204Th Ave E. Regular there was listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.09 at Chevron at 11802 S Meridian, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.72.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 9801 204Th Ave E, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.45

Costco 1201 39Th Ave Sw, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ 3.78 $ --

Safeway 21301 Wa-410 E, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.43 $ 3.67 $ -- $ --

Fred Meyer 20919 Wa-410, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.90 $ 3.53

ARCO 4302 S Meridian, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.85 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1692 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.