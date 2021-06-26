This is the cheapest gas in Hilo right now

(HILO, HI) Gas prices vary across in the Hilo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

Aloha at 761 Kekuanaoa St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 1801 Kamehameha Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.07.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Aloha 761 Kekuanaoa St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.92 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hele 511 W Kawailani St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 4.47 $ 4.38 card card $ 4.02 $ 4.22 $ 4.57 $ 4.48

Safeway 381 Makaala St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.92 $ 3.98 $ 4.37 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.92 $ 4.08 $ 4.47 $ 3.74

Hele 434 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Big Island Energy 50 Kukila Street, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.96 $ -- $ -- $ 4.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.