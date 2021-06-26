Where's the cheapest gas in Marion?

(MARION, IN) According to Marion gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

BP at 6256 Corridor Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at McClure at 722 N Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 6256 Corridor Dr, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 253 Tippy Ditch Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.54 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Flying J 6255 E Sr18, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.72 $ 3.61

McClure 1509 S Western Ave , Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.00 $ 3.34 $ 3.49 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.24

Phillips 66 1194 N Washington St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Circle K 1339 W 2Nd St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.