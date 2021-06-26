This is the cheapest gas in Cumberland right now
(CUMBERLAND, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Cumberland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.
Circle K at 911 E Oldtown Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Martin's at 12101 Winchester Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cumberland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.61
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.