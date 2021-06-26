Clovis gas at $2.92 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CLOVIS, NM) According to Clovis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

Valero at 3500 N Prince St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 901 N Prince St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 3500 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.38

Conoco 2207 S Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.33

Love's Travel Stop 4700 Mabry Dr, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.38 card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Valero 301 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Valero 1320 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.38

Phillips 66 2021 North Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.