Clovis gas at $2.92 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(CLOVIS, NM) According to Clovis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.
Valero at 3500 N Prince St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 901 N Prince St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.38
|card
card$--
$--
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.