This is the cheapest gas in Granbury right now

(GRANBURY, TX) According to Granbury gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

Mobil at 2114 E Us-377 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2083 Weatherford Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 2114 E Us-377, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.89

Valero 511 W Pearl St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.97

Chevron 407 W Pearl St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Chevron 2151 E Us-377, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 2.89

E-Z Mart 535 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Brookshire's 1301 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.