Where's the cheapest gas in Parkersburg?

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Gas prices vary across in the Parkersburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1100 Grand Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BFS Foods at 6600 Emerson Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Parkersburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1100 Grand Central Ave, Vienna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.10 $ --

Go Mart 2850 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 2.96 $ 3.16 $ 2.97

Speedway 2893 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.26 $ 2.97

Walmart 2900 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.01 $ -- $ 2.97

BP 2301 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Marathon 2300 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.