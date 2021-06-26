Here’s the cheapest gas in Lenoir Saturday

(LENOIR, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Lenoir area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Travelers at 429 Harper Ave Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Food Fare at 139 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Travelers 429 Harper Ave Nw, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.08 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 915 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

CITGO 718 Morganton Blvd Sw, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Speedway 502 Wilkesboro Blvd Se, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.04 $ 3.40 $ 3.09

Exxon 1010 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.09

CITGO 1136 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.