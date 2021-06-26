Where's the cheapest gas in El Centro?

(EL CENTRO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the El Centro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon.

Costco at 2030 N Imperial Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2115 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.20.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2030 N Imperial Ave, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.16 $ -- $ --

Patriot 144 S J St, Imperial

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ 4.21 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 4.05

Sellers Petroleum 350 W Aten Rd, Imperial

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.16 $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 1485 Ocotillo Dr, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.09

Speedway 1302 S Imperial Ave, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

76 525 S La Brucherie Rd, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 4.14 $ 4.29 $ -- $ 4.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.