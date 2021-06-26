Auburn gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.80 per gallon

(AUBURN, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Auburn, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maidu Market at 631 Auburn Folsom Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 13210 Lincoln Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.25.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maidu Market 631 Auburn Folsom Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 601 Newcastle Rd, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19

Gas & Shop 13380 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.03 $ -- $ 4.33 $ 4.04 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.10

Speedway 13461 Bowman Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 3.90 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ --

ARCO 13405 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Sinclair 4000 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.03 card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ 4.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.