Here’s the cheapest gas in Sherman Saturday

(SHERMAN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Sherman, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lucky Stop at 429 N Sam Rayburn Fwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 3001 Loy Lake Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Lucky Stop 429 N Sam Rayburn Fwy, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1621 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Gulf 2007 W Taylor St, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Lucky Stop 4916 S Texoma Pkwy, Denison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Lucky Stop 4799 Fm-1417 , Denison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Lucky Stop 5006 Ur-1417, Denison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.