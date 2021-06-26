Here’s the cheapest gas in Sherman Saturday
(SHERMAN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Sherman, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lucky Stop at 429 N Sam Rayburn Fwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 3001 Loy Lake Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.19
$3.29
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.19
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.