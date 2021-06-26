Save $0.21 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Danville

(DANVILLE, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Danville, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Meijer at 3649 N Vermilion St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 102 N Paris St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.32.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.25.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Meijer 3649 N Vermilion St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.03

Murphy USA 4105 N Vermillion St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 109 S Henning Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.83 $ 3.19

FS 1905 Us-150, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Phillips 66 616 S Bowman Ave, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.49

Mobil 610 S Bowman Ave, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.