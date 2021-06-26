This is the cheapest gas in Hammond right now

(HAMMOND, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Hammond area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 3151 W Thomas St. Regular there was listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Texaco at 43169 Pumpkin Center Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.68.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron 3151 W Thomas St, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85 card card $ 2.65 $ 3.01 $ 3.25 $ 2.85

Murphy Express 1225 Veterans Blvd, Ponchatoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.81 $ 3.15 $ 2.84

Shell 535 E Pine St, Ponchatoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ --

Best Stop 120 N Baronne St, Ponchatoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1920 Sw Railroad Ave, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 2.85

Shell 780 W Pine St, Ponchatoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.92 $ 3.24 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.