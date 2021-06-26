Eureka gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(EUREKA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Eureka area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon.

Costco at 1006 W Wabash Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3505 Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.35.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1006 W Wabash Ave, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.25 $ --

76 1411 Broadway St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.45 $ --

Renner Petroleum 2600 Harris St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.27 $ 4.42 $ 4.57 $ 4.39

Patriot 1723 Broadway St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.33 $ 4.47 $ 4.67 $ -- card card $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ 4.77 $ --

76 4050 Broadway, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ 4.65 $ -- $ 4.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.