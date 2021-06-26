Save $0.43 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Orangeburg

(ORANGEBURG, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Orangeburg area offering savings of $0.43 per gallon.

Dodge's Store at 1801 Old Edisto Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 3687 Saint Matthews Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Dodge's Store 1801 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.52 $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 2.69 card card $ 2.54 $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 2.74

Walmart 322 Stonewall Jackson Blvd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2737 North Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ --

Carolina Petro 1014 Cannon Bridge Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 3.05 $ 3.48 $ 2.93 card card $ 2.65 $ 3.05 $ 3.48 $ 2.93

Hot Spot 553 John C Calhoun Dr, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quick Pantry 3796 North Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.