Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Del Rio
(DEL RIO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Del Rio, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Stripes at 203 Veterans Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Minit Mart at 1009 Veterans Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Del Rio area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.94
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.94
$--
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.94
$3.24
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.94
$3.24
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$3.01
$3.12
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.