Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Del Rio

(DEL RIO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Del Rio, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Stripes at 203 Veterans Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Minit Mart at 1009 Veterans Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Del Rio area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Stripes 203 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.94 $ -- $ --

H-E-B 200 Ave F, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1300 E Gibbs St, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.88

Stripes 1602 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.84

Chevron 2100 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.89

AAFES 310 California Ave, Laughlin AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.01 $ 3.12 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.