Save up to $0.15 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Muskogee

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Muskogee, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Davis Field Convenience Store at 6315 S Cherokee St. Regular there was listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Phillips 66 at 1910 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Muskogee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Davis Field Convenience Store 6315 S Cherokee St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74

Stop N Go 803 N York St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 3116 W Broadway Ave, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Sunshine Corner 2700 N York St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1010 W Shawnee St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 2.77

Pilot 3000 N 32Nd St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.03 $ 3.25 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.