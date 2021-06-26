Save up to $0.15 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Muskogee
(MUSKOGEE, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Muskogee, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Davis Field Convenience Store at 6315 S Cherokee St. Regular there was listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Phillips 66 at 1910 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Muskogee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.89
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$2.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.94
$3.14
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.25
$2.99
|card
card$2.75
$3.03
$3.25
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.