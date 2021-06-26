Where's the cheapest gas in Roseburg?

(ROSEBURG, OR) According to Roseburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 4141 Ne Stephens St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.22 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 346 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roseburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.47 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 4141 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ 3.52 $ --

Mobil 985 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.41 $ 3.57 $ 3.29

Safeway 1539 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 280 Grant Smith Rd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 4.03 $ 3.04 card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ 3.93 $ 3.40

OK's Auto Supply 1082 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ 4.10 $ 3.32

ARCO 2530 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.