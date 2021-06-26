Where's the cheapest gas in Roseburg?
(ROSEBURG, OR) According to Roseburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 4141 Ne Stephens St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.22 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 346 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roseburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.47 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$--
$3.52
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.41
$3.57
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$3.49
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.43
$3.73
$4.03
$3.04
|card
card$3.33
$--
$3.93
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$4.10
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.35
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.