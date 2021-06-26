Gas savings: The cheapest station in Elizabethtown

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Elizabethtown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1500 Ring Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Amoco at 912 N Mulberry St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.72.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1500 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 3.03 $ 2.85

Circle K 4205 Us 31W, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.64 $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Speedway 1005 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 2.95

Murphy Express 1605 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.17 $ 3.35 $ 2.95

Speedway 1608 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.20 $ 3.43 $ 2.95

Kroger 111 Towne Dr , Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.