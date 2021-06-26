This is the cheapest gas in Minot right now

(MINOT, ND) Gas prices vary across in the Minot area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

M & H at 25 Burdick Expy E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 2626 E Burdick Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Minot area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

M & H 25 Burdick Expy E, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Cenex 215 E Central Ave, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.14

Sinclair 529 W Burdick Expy, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Mobil 1105 S Broadway , Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Simonson 1310 S Broadway , Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cenex 1000 N Broadway, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.