Longview gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LONGVIEW, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Longview area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kelso One Stop at 1800 S Pacific Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.28 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1427 Ocean Beach Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.55 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kelso One Stop 1800 S Pacific Ave, Kelso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.58 $ -- card card $ 3.38 $ 3.58 $ 3.68 $ --

Beachway Market 3115 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.34 $ 3.47 $ 3.57 $ -- card card $ 3.43 $ 3.54 $ 3.64 $ --

ARCO 710 15Th Ave, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ -- card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ --

ARCO 1700 Allen St, Kelso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ -- card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ --

Astro 1459 Hudson St, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.38 $ 3.48 $ -- $ 3.42 card card $ 3.48 $ 3.58 $ -- $ 3.52

Safeway 1227 15Th Ave, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.