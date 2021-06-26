Where's the cheapest gas in Elmira?

(ELMIRA, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Elmira area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas N Go at 401 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.11 at Fastrac at 2204 College Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elmira area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas N Go 401 N Main St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.05 $ 3.33 $ --

On The Way 102 S Main St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ --

Sammy's Quick Stop 361 Walnut St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ --

Sunoco 359 N Main St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.64 $ --

Sunoco 300 Maple Ave, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 3054 Lake Rd, Horseheads

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.