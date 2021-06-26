Here’s the cheapest gas in Galveston Saturday

(GALVESTON, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Galveston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 3902 Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 6102 Stewart Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Galveston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 3902 Broadway St, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 2.71 card card $ 2.67 $ 3.13 $ 3.37 $ 2.75

Mobil 5714 Broadway Ave J, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 628 Broadway Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Valero 1927 61St St , Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.75

Kroger 5730 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Star Food 2502 45Th St, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.