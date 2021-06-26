Here’s the cheapest gas in Beaufort Saturday

(BEAUFORT, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Beaufort, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, NEX at 4 Sanders Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Parker's at 3440 Trask Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

NEX 4 Sanders Rd, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Shop N Go 430 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Express Mart 32 Savannah Hwy, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Enmarket 3076 Trask Parkway, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Murphy Express 256 Sea Island Pkwy, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 2.96

Marine Corps Exchange Mcas Beaufort - 7 Elrod St, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 3.57 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.