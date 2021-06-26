Gas savings: The cheapest station in Kalispell

(KALISPELL, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Kalispell, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 2330 Us-93 N . Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Conoco at 196 3Rd Ave E N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2330 Us-93 N , Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.37 $ --

Conoco 25 Batavia Ln, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Conoco 100 N Meridian Rd, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 445 W Idaho St, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

Holiday 840 W Idaho St, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Smith's 195 3 Ave E N, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.