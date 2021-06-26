Cancel
Sierra Vista, AZ

Where's the cheapest gas in Sierra Vista?

Posted by 
Sierra Vista Journal
Sierra Vista Journal
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0ag25d9x00

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sierra Vista area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 1497 E Fry Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1860 S Az-92, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sierra Vista area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway

1497 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

Circle K

720 S 7Th St, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.49
$--

Circle K

200 S Az-92, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.49
$--

Valero

3999 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.56
$3.86
$3.09

Circle K

2275 E Buffalo Soldier Tr, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.49
$3.09

Fry's

4383 E Az-90, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista, AZ
With Sierra Vista Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

