Where's the cheapest gas in Sierra Vista?

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sierra Vista area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 1497 E Fry Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1860 S Az-92, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sierra Vista area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 1497 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Circle K 720 S 7Th St, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Circle K 200 S Az-92, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Valero 3999 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.56 $ 3.86 $ 3.09

Circle K 2275 E Buffalo Soldier Tr, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Fry's 4383 E Az-90, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.