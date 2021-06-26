Kingman gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(KINGMAN, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Kingman, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Canada Mart at 210 W Andy Devine Ave . Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.84 at Shell at 1182 W Beale St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.41.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Canada Mart 210 W Andy Devine Ave , Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Smith's 3490 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.36

Flying J 3300 E Andy Devine Ave, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.27 $ 3.72 $ 3.93 $ 3.65

Safeway 3123 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ 3.36

Circle K 3130 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.53 $ 3.81 $ --

ARCO 3200 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.27 $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.