Save up to $0.09 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mt Pleasant
(MT PLEASANT, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Mt Pleasant, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 10010 East Pickard Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 5025 E Pickard St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mt Pleasant area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.37
$3.67
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.30
$3.63
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.