Save up to $0.09 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mt Pleasant

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Mt Pleasant, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 10010 East Pickard Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 5025 E Pickard St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mt Pleasant area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 10010 East Pickard Rd , Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.22

Speedway 201 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.25

Marathon 1622 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.30 $ 3.63 $ 3.26

Speedway 1018 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.25

Meijer 1015 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.