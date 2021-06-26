Gas savings: The cheapest station in Crossville
(CROSSVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Crossville area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.
Miller Mart at 638 Us-127 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 190 Peavine Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crossville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.26
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.