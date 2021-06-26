Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crossville, TN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Crossville

Posted by 
Crossville Daily
Crossville Daily
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRCJ4_0ag25UAI00

(CROSSVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Crossville area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

Miller Mart at 638 Us-127 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 190 Peavine Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crossville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Miller Mart

638 Us-127 S , Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99

SK Mart

1931 N Main St, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Murphy USA

482 Obed Plaza, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.26
$2.99

Exxon

966 West Ave, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--

Kroger

265 Highland Square , Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$--

Speedway

1398 West Ave, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Crossville Daily

Crossville Daily

Crossville, TN
75
Followers
57
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crossville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crossville, TN
Traffic
City
Crossville, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Miller Mart#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy