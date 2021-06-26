Gas savings: The cheapest station in Crossville

(CROSSVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Crossville area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

Miller Mart at 638 Us-127 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 190 Peavine Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crossville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Miller Mart 638 Us-127 S , Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

SK Mart 1931 N Main St, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy USA 482 Obed Plaza, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.26 $ 2.99

Exxon 966 West Ave, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 265 Highland Square , Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ --

Speedway 1398 West Ave, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.