UFC Vegas 30 Betting Guide

He’s not winning many fans along the way, but it can’t be denied that Ciryl Gane is a force to be reckoned with. Though there were times when Alexander Volkov offered some competition - the first and fourth rounds were particularly close - Gane controlled the pace for almost the entirety of the contest with a stiff jab that frustrated Alexander Volkov to no end. However, many viewers were frustrated by Gane’s lack of killer instinct, the former kickboxer contest to just pick apart the big Russian rather than looking for a finish. The lack of drama frustrated the fans hoping for the type of brute violence that typically marks heavyweight MMA.