UFC Vegas 30 Betting Guide

UFC Vegas 30 has come and gone, proving to be a satisfying block of entertainment for fight junkies. The main event saw Ciryl Gane remain undefeated, comfortably outpointing Alexander Volkov behind the strength of his jab and slick footwork. Whether it was enough to get him a shot at the belt can be debated – my guess is Uncle Dana wants to see more of a blood and guts style from him – but that was clearly the biggest storyline out of the event. Of course, like with any card, there are other lesser-known storylines that were advanced, so let’s touch on those with my Unofficial Awards.