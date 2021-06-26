Maxine Waters introduces bill to boost payout to exonerees by 40%

“It’s critical that we modernize the way we handle technology,” Sen. Gillibrand said. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Thursday announced her renewed legislation, the Data Protection Act of 2021, which would create the Data Protection Agency, an independent federal agency that would protect Americans’ data, safeguard their privacy, and ensure data practices are fair and transparent. First introduced in 2020, the updated legislation has undergone significant improvements, including updated provisions to protect against privacy harms and discrimination, oversee the use of high-risk data practices, and to examine and propose remedies for the social, ethical, and economic impacts of data collection. Additionally, the DPA would have the authority and resources to effectively enforce data protection rules—created either by itself or Congress—and would be equipped with a broad range of enforcement tools, including civil penalties, injunctive relief, and equitable remedies. The DPA would promote data protection and privacy innovation across public and private sectors, developing model privacy and data protection standards, guidelines, and policies for use by the private sector. The U.S. is one of the only democracies, and the only member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, without a federal data protection agency. Senator Brown is an original cosponsor of the Data Protection Act.