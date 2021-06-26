Cancel
Maxine Waters introduces bill to boost payout to exonerees by 40%

By D.L. Chandler
Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Friday announced new legislation that intends to provide a significant financial boost for exonerated individuals. Entitled the Justice for Exonerees Act, the legislation if passed would increase the maximum amount of money exonerees can receive by 40%. The Justice for Exonerees Act is specifically centered...

TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

