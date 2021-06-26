Morristown gas at $2.76 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Morristown, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 489 Crockett Trace Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Co-op at 4048 E Morris Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Morristown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 489 Crockett Trace Dr, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ --

Marathon 1154 E Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1516 Buffalo Tr, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 2.85

Marathon 5018 Copper Ridge Rd, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 924 E Morris Blvd, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.92

Gas 'N Go 200 S Liberty Hill Rd, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.