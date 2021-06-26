Morristown gas at $2.76 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MORRISTOWN, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Morristown, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 489 Crockett Trace Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Co-op at 4048 E Morris Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Morristown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$2.98
$3.23
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.89
$3.29
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.04
$3.34
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.