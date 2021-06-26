Save up to $0.13 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Columbus area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.

Chevron at 1402 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 229 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.81.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 1402 Main St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 3.01

Spirit 97 Alabama St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Sprint 3115 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Chevron 106 Idlewild Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

CITGO 325 Idlewild Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2021 Military Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.