J&J settles New York opioid lawsuits for $230M

By Oriana Gonzalez
Axios
Axios
 14 days ago
Johnson & Johnson reached a $230 million settlement with the state of New York for its role in the opioid crisis, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Saturday. The state of play: The company will also be required to stop manufacturing or selling opioids in New York. The agreement "acknowledges Johnson & Johnson’s exit from the opioid business nationally."

