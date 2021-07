The Vatican announced Saturday that Pope Francis' recovery from his surgery last week is "satisfactory," adding that he is gradually resuming his responsibilities. What they're saying: The Pope is "gradually resuming work and continues to stroll in the corridor of the apartment. In the afternoon, he celebrated Holy Mass in the private chapel and in the evening he dined with those who are assisting him during these days," said Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office.