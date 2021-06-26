UT board OKs purchase of Martin Methodist for new campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee system’s board has voted in favor of buying Martin Methodist College to set up a fifth campus, naming it UT Southern. According to a university news release, Friday’s vote at a meeting in Memphis means UT Southern in Pulaski will be the first new University of Tennessee campus in more than a half-century. The campus is about 75 miles southwest of Nashville, closer to the Alabama border.