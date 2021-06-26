Save $0.18 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Salina

(SALINA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salina area offering savings of $0.18 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2919 Market Pl. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Pilot at 1944 N 9Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2919 Market Pl, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.12 $ --

24/7 Travel Store 671 Westport Blvd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

24/7 Travel Store 2230 N 9Th St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Casey's 215 W Crawford St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ --

Dillons 1201 West Crawford, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Convenient Shop 1121 W Cloud St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.