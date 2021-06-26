This is the cheapest gas in Sebring right now

(SEBRING, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Sebring area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 3293 Us-27 N. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Chevron at 1035 Us-27 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sebring area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 3293 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

Shell 6229 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3303 Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.